2024 is set for record breaking tourism numbers in Indy

Published on June 25, 2024

Indianapolis is set to exceed pre-pandemic tourism numbers, according to Visit Indy. The city has hosted 402 conventions in the first half of this year, compared to 264 in all of 2021. By the end of the year, over 700 conventions are expected, surpassing the 2019 record of 683.

Chris Gahl, Visit Indy’s Senior Vice President, noted that all tourism metrics are up. The numbers include hotel occupancy and the size of conventions. Gahl predicted 2024 would be a record year for tourism, driven by events like the NBA All-Star Game, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and various conventions.

Short-term rentals through Airbnb and Vrbo have also surged. In November, rentals increased by 163% compared to last year.

With ongoing construction and new projects, Indianapolis is at a pivotal moment. The city’s tourism industry is set for growth, drawing more visitors and conventions than ever before.

The post 2024 is set for record breaking tourism numbers in Indy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

