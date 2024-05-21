Listen Live
Relationships

This is the First Thing to Go in a Troubled Relationship

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

What is usually the first thing to go in a troubled relationship?

Touch.

Typically, at the beginning, you regularly touch your partner.  Hugs, hand holding, or a caress as you walk past each other in the kitchen, but do you still touch?  It’s often the first thing to go when you feel disconnected from each other, and the disconnection that kills your inclination to touch.

Just know this: If you give up on touch, you’re giving up on a vital part of an intimate relationship. Think about it this way – touching your partner sets that relationship apart from every other relationship in your life.  The bottom line is, the more you intentionally keep touch a part of your relationship… the better your chances are of staying together.

Related Stories

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B10537, Sean Copeland is a licensed mental health therapist in Greenwood, Indiana.

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 28 items
Music

Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept
Entertainment

Travel Site For Hidden Gems

ft wayne
Contests

Enter to Win: Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!

win 2 tickets to witness the 108TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500
Contests

Enter to Win: Indianapolis 500

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
Local

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

mcdonalds
B in the now

Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close