This is the First Thing to Go in a Troubled Relationship

What is usually the first thing to go in a troubled relationship?

Touch.

Typically, at the beginning, you regularly touch your partner. Hugs, hand holding, or a caress as you walk past each other in the kitchen, but do you still touch? It’s often the first thing to go when you feel disconnected from each other, and the disconnection that kills your inclination to touch.

Just know this: If you give up on touch, you’re giving up on a vital part of an intimate relationship. Think about it this way – touching your partner sets that relationship apart from every other relationship in your life. The bottom line is, the more you intentionally keep touch a part of your relationship… the better your chances are of staying together.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B10537, Sean Copeland is a licensed mental health therapist in Greenwood, Indiana.