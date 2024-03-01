Founding Fathers Favorite Foods

There is no doubt you’ve seen pictures or video of Joe Biden eating ice cream.

You probably remember that Ronald Regan loved jellybeans. And Donald Trump’s love for McDonald’s and fast food has been widely documented. His usual order includes two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake. This habit even extended to his 2016 election-night celebration, where McDonald’s was served.

Presidents have a staff on hand to cater to their every edible whim. A public statement on food can have an economic impact. When George HW Bush expressed a taste for pork rinds, sales jumped 11%.

A snack in the Oval Office has even been used as a tool to judge the character of a president and the company he keeps. Ronald Reagan said, “You can tell a lot about a fella’s character by whether he picks out all of one color or just grabs a handful.”

Food served among the DC elite has evolved over the years from the founding fathers to Biden’s penchant for ice cream…but that ice cream…it’s been a favorite for a while.

What did the founding fathers favor?

