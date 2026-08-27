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Deputies Investigate Reported Sightings of Loose Lion, Cub

Hancock and Madison County deputies said Thursday they are investigating reports of a lion and a cub on the loose.

Published on August 27, 2026
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A lion partially hidden in tall grass, with only its eyes and face visible.
Source: FOX 59

MADISON AND HANCOCK COUNTIES, Ind. — Deputies are investigating reports of a lion and a cub on the loose.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Thursday morning in the 10000 block of South County Road 50 West.

Investigators say a resident reported seeing what looked like a 300-pound lioness in a blue harness walking alongside a smaller cub.

State troopers and deputies from Madison and Hancock counties searched the area for four hours using thermal-imaging drones, but officers found no sign of the animals.

Law enforcement ended the active ground search, but officers urge anyone who spots the felines to call Hancock County or Madison County deputies.

Deputies Investigate Reported Sightings of Loose Lion, Cub was originally published on wibc.com

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