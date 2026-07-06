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10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip

Whether you're packed in with family for a summer vacation or hitting the road with friends, a little friendly competition and laughter make the miles fly by.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Source: Corina Petre / Getty

10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip

Long stretches of highway can start to feel endless, but the right games can turn hours in the car into some of the most memorable parts of the trip. Whether you’re packed in with family for a summer vacation or hitting the road with friends, a little friendly competition and laughter make the miles fly by.

From classic guessing games to modern twists that work great with a phone or notebook, there’s something here for every age group and attention span.

No fancy equipment needed, just some creativity, quick thinking, and a willingness to be a little silly.

Here are 10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip.

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The License Plate Game

Spot and check off license plates from as many different states (or countries) as possible before the trip ends.

20 Questions

One person thinks of a person, place, or thing, and everyone else has 20 yes-or-no questions to guess it.

Would You Rather

Take turns posing tough, funny, or bizarre hypothetical choices for the group to debate and defend.

The Alphabet Game

Scan road signs, billboards, and license plates to find words starting with each letter of the alphabet in order.

Two Truths and a Lie

Each player shares three statements about themselves — two true, one false — and the group votes on which is the lie.

Story Building

One person starts a story with a sentence, and each rider adds the next line, building an increasingly ridiculous tale.

Happy family buying a new car at auto dealership
Source: DjelicS / Getty

Categories

Pick a category like “movies” or “animals,” then take turns naming items until someone gets stuck.

I Spy

A simple classic where one player spots an object and gives clues based on color or shape for others to guess.

Name That Tune

Play short clips of songs and see who can guess the title or artist the fastest.

The Silent Game

See who can stay quiet the longest — simple, but surprisingly competitive on a long stretch of road.

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