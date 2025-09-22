Source: larrybraunphotography.com / Getty

8 Charming Waterfront Towns in Indiana Worth a Road Trip

Indiana is full of small towns with big charm, from riverfront escapes to lakeside retreats. Perfect for a weekend getaway or a day trip, these towns offer scenic views, historic architecture, and plenty of outdoor activities. Here are eight waterfront towns in Indiana you’ll want to explore.

1. Aurora

Nestled along the Ohio River, Aurora feels frozen in time. Stroll its historic downtown, relax at Aurora City Park, or enjoy river views at Sunset Bay Marina. Don’t miss the Hillforest Museum and a hearty meal at Applewood Bar and Grill.

2. Jeffersonville / Falls of the Ohio

Fossil lovers and nature enthusiasts will enjoy Falls of the Ohio State Park. Along the Ohio River, expansive fossil beds and peaceful trails make it a unique family-friendly destination.

3. Tippecanoe River Towns

Tippecanoe State Park offers riverside trails and serene landscapes. Canoeing or tubing down the lazy river with Riverside Rentals is the perfect way to unwind in nature.

4. Culver

Set on Lake Maxinkuckee, Culver blends small-town charm with outdoor fun. Boating, fishing, or simply enjoying the lake breeze makes this a top lakeside destination.

5. Brookville

Brookville Lake is ideal for a sun-filled day. Paddle, relax on the sand, or enjoy a lakeside picnic for a classic Indiana lake experience.

6. Beverly Shores

Along Lake Michigan, Beverly Shores combines sandy beaches with architectural history. Tour the Century of Progress Homes, originally built for the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, amid dunes and lake views.

7. Madison

Historic Madison pairs stunning architecture with natural beauty. Walk brick-lined streets or explore Clifty Falls State Park with its waterfalls and fall foliage.

8. Elkhart

On the St. Joseph River, Elkhart is a mix of scenic riverwalks and quirky attractions like the Quilt Gardens and the RV Hall of Fame.



