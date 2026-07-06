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What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit

Road trips, weekend getaways, and long summer drives are all part of the season—but car trouble can strike when you least expect it.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept
Source: Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept

What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit

Road trips, weekend getaways, and long summer drives are all part of the season—but car trouble can strike when you least expect it. Heatwaves, flat tires, and even dehydration risks are all real concerns in the summer months. That’s why having a summer emergency car kit is essential for staying safe and prepared.

Take a look below at What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit.

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1. Water Bottles (or a Gallon Jug)

Woman drinking water from bottle during road trip
Source: Alberto van Herckenrode / Getty

Hydration is critical in hot weather. Keep several sealed water bottles or a full jug in your trunk.

2. Cooling Towels or Cold Packs

Senior adult man accepting refreshing towel outdoors
Source: Mariia Vitkovska / Getty

These are great for lowering body temperature if you or a passenger start overheating.

3. Sunscreen and Bug Spray

Illustration of a mosquito repellent spray bottle
Source: Tatiana Zabrodina / Getty

Protect yourself if you’re stranded outdoors. SPF 30 or higher is ideal.

4. Jumper Cables or a Jump Starter

Electric Vehicle Mechanic Testing Car Battery With Jumper Cables
Source: suney munintrangkul / Getty

Battery issues are common in the heat. A jump starter with USB ports is even better.

5. Flashlight with Extra Batteries

Powerful LED Flashlight Emitting Bright Beam of Light on White Surface
Source: Rifqi Muflih / Getty

Even in summer, emergencies can happen at night. A flashlight is essential.

6. Non-Perishable Snacks

Donation boxes full of canned or nonperishable food on kitchen counter. Charity, emergency planning or social services
Source: fcafotodigital / Getty

Granola bars, trail mix, or crackers can hold you over until help arrives.

7. Portable Phone Charger or Power Bank

Mobile phone connected to white external power bank with usb cable on dark background. Portable backup battery charging smartphone screen mockup for travel, technology or emergency energy.
Source: vadishzainer / Getty

Keep your phone charged in case you need to call for help or use GPS.

8. Basic First Aid Kit

first aid kit isolated on white background
Source: SVPRO / Getty

Include bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and allergy meds.

9. Tire Repair Kit and Air Compressor

Close-Up Of Punctured Car Tire With Repair Plug Inserted In Tread Showing Damage And Wear
Source: Steven White / Getty

A quick fix can save you from getting stranded in extreme heat.

10. Reflective Warning Triangles or Road Flares

Car breakdown with warning triangle on road shoulder
Source: Jordan Blanco / Getty

Stay visible if you’re stuck on the side of the road.

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