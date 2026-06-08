Source: Golden retriever lying by the pool

Best Ways to Stay Cool When It’s Extremely Hot Outside

Summers in Indiana can be surprisingly intense. While the state is known for its changing seasons and long winters, once July and August roll around, the Midwest heat and humidity take center stage.

Temperatures often climb into the 90s—with heat indexes making it feel even hotter—and the combination of sun, sticky air, and little breeze can leave Hoosiers scrambling for relief. Whether you’re working outdoors, heading to the Indiana State Fair, or just trying to enjoy your backyard, the summer heat can quickly become uncomfortable and even dangerous.

Extreme heat isn’t just about discomfort. It can lead to serious health issues like dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke—especially for children, older adults, and pets. That’s why it’s important to take steps to protect yourself, even if you think you’re used to it. Many Indiana residents don’t have central air conditioning, especially in older homes or rural areas, so finding creative ways to stay cool becomes essential.

The good news? You don’t need fancy gadgets or a high electric bill to stay comfortable. There are several tried-and-true methods for keeping your body temperature down and making hot days a little more bearable. From simple wardrobe changes to smart hydration habits, small adjustments can make a big difference.

Take a look below at Best Ways to Stay Cool When It’s Extremely Hot Outside.

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1. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, which can dehydrate you. Add fruit or electrolytes to your water for extra hydration benefits.