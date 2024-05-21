What Makes the Perfect Friend?

As a kid, you may have made friend decisions based on how close they lived or if they shared their toys with you. As adults, we apparently look for much more deeper and important things in our friendships. A study out of Boise State University, set out to determine what makes a “perfect friend.” What they found were probably not all that surprising, but maybe a helpful reminder when it comes to kind of friend we want to be and what we need out of our friends.

The study found these attributes to be the most important: Loyalty, reliability, trustworthiness and honesty. The study also found that characteristics like emotional intelligence, forgiveness, and the ability to share information, also important, but were viewed more as bonuses in friendships.