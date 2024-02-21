Banned Since ’85, Happy Hour Returning Soon to Indiana

The statehouse did something bipartisan yesterday that most people support – an all too rare statement.

The Indiana State Senate passed a bill that would bring “happy hour” back to the Hoosier state. Selling alcohol at a discount for a certain window each day has been banned here since 1985! You could do all day drink specials, but not happy hours. Tourists along with restaurant and bar owners want the change.

If Governor Holcomb signs it, happy hour will be legal again starting July 1st. And I’ll look forward to meeting you for a $3 margarita 🙂

