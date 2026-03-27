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Upland Brewing's 82nd Street Spot to Close

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close

Upland Brewing said its taproom on 82nd Street in Indianapolis is closing on Sunday.

Published on March 27, 2026

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Upland Brewing Company
Upland Brewing Company

INDIANAPOLIS — Upland Brewing’s taproom on 82nd Street in Indianapolis is closing this weekend.

The Bloomington-based brewing company announced on Thursday that it would not be renewing its lease at 4939 E. 82nd St. and that Sunday would be its last day of service.

“While our lease runs through June, we have decided to close early to ensure we have open positions available for staff at other locations,” Upland said in a social media post.

Upland Brewing cited “lower traffic than we initially anticipated when opening the location.” They opened the 82nd Street spot in 2022.

The company said all other Upland locations will remain open.

Two nearby restaurants on 82nd Street have also closed this month in Drake’s and Gaucho’s Fire.

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close was originally published on wibc.com

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