Go Fund Me to Help Owner of Iconic Indy Dive Bar

Have you ever been to Red Key Tavern? It has to be one of Indy’s most iconic bars!

I’m not sure that I’ve ever been in there, but I know the cool old neon sign out front. And aren’t they known for weird rules? Like no cussing? And you can’t put your coat on the back of your chair.

Anyhow, I guess they’ve fallen on some hard times. The owner’s wife passed away and the bar was closed for her funeral on Saturday, and he is having open heart surgery today. I can’t imagine burying your wife on Saturday and then facing this just 2 days later!

There’s a Go Fund Me to help with medical bills and lost wages, but they say the best way you can help is by coming out and buying some drinks. This inspires me. A great dive bar in my city I haven’t been to. I’m going to remedy that soon!

