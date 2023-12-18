40% of Pets Will Open Their Own Christmas Gifts This Year

What a good boy! Indulged pets are leading the pack on this year’s list of recipients. According to the latest survey from Marketwatch, pet owners are earmarking an average of $122 for their furry companions during this festive season. This is 20% of their total gifting budget.

A staggering 85% of pet owners are busy shopping for their furry friends. Among these, approximately 80% intend to make the presentation special by wrapping the gift or placing it in a festive stocking. Additionally, 40% plan to let their four-legged friends enjoy the thrill of unwrapping their gifts independently.

Gen Z is demonstrating a generous spirit this holiday season, allocating over a third of their holiday budget to pamper their pets. Despite having the smallest overall holiday budget, Gen Z plans to spend an average of $147 on their pets, surpassing the spending of any other generation.

In the realm of shopping preferences, local pet boutiques are outshining national chain retailers, even as online shopping maintains its dominance. Sixty-three percent of shoppers opt to support local businesses, while only 23% choose national chains. What are they shopping for, you ask?

Here’s what people are buying their pets this year:

74% are purchasing toys. 68% are investing in treats. 43% are acquiring equipment such as leashes and cat trees. 28% are choosing clothing and novelty costumes. 37% are opting for premium pet food.



For a comprehensive view of the findings, visit: link to full study.