The Smallest Towns in Indiana

Indiana is full of charming small towns—but some are so tiny, they’re easy to miss unless you’re really looking.

While most Hoosiers are familiar with small towns like Nashville, Corydon, or Shipshewana, there are lesser-known communities across the state with populations in the double digits—and in some cases, barely enough people to fill a school bus.

Despite their size, these places are officially incorporated towns, meaning they have local governments, historic roots, and often a strong sense of identity.

From river towns that have shrunk over time to hidden enclaves surrounded by big cities, these are the smallest towns in Indiana by population, according to the latest available data.

If you love Indiana trivia, rural road trips, or just want to know where the tiniest Hoosier towns are, this list is for you.