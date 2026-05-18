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Richest Towns in Indianapolis

Top 10 Richest Towns in Indianapolis

If you’re curious about where the richest communities are located, here’s a list of the top 10 richest towns in the Indianapolis area.

Published on May 17, 2026

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Serene and vibrant view of Indianapolis Canal Walk and skyline featuring tall office buildings, iconic Salesforce Tower, and the Indiana State Capitol dome
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Top 10 Richest Towns in Indianapolis

Indianapolis isn’t just known for its sports and culture — it’s also home to some of the wealthiest towns and neighborhoods in Indiana.

If you’re curious about where the richest communities are located, here’s a list of the top 10 richest towns in the Indianapolis area, based on average household income, property values, and lifestyle amenities.

1. Carmel


Known for its upscale neighborhoods and top-rated schools, Carmel consistently ranks as one of the wealthiest and most desirable towns near Indianapolis.


With beautiful parks, luxury homes, and vibrant downtown areas, it’s a hotspot for affluent families.


 

2. Fishers




Fishers has grown rapidly over the years, attracting wealthier residents thanks to its excellent public services, modern amenities, and strong job market.


Its family-friendly environment and upscale housing make it a prime choice.


 

3. Zionsville




Zionsville offers a charming small-town feel combined with luxury living.


Known for its quaint village downtown and sprawling estates, Zionsville is a favorite for those seeking a peaceful yet prosperous community.


 

4. Westfield




Westfield has gained attention for its high-income residents and newer developments featuring large homes on spacious lots.


Its community-focused lifestyle and proximity to Indianapolis add to its appeal.


 

5. Noblesville




With a mix of historic charm and modern neighborhoods, Noblesville attracts affluent residents who appreciate both convenience and community.


Its growing commercial districts and quality schools boost its ranking.


 

6. Greenwood




Greenwood is a rapidly developing town south of Indianapolis with a diverse range of luxury homes and a thriving economy.


Its combination of suburban comfort and high income levels places it among the wealthiest.


 

7. Fishers Crossing (Neighborhood in Fishers)




Within Fishers, Fishers Crossing stands out as an exclusive area featuring custom-built homes, private amenities, and a strong community vibe that appeals to high-net-worth families.


 

8. Meridian Hills




Meridian Hills is an affluent town just north of downtown Indianapolis, known for its historic mansions and lush green spaces.


It has long been a preferred location for Indianapolis’s wealthiest residents.


 

9. Brownsburg




Though slightly west of Indianapolis, Brownsburg boasts upscale neighborhoods with large properties and a strong sense of community, attracting wealthy professionals and families.


 

10. Avon




Avon is growing fast with luxury residential developments and strong economic growth, making it one of the richest towns in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

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