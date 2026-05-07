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Top Myths About the Indy 500

With over a century of history, the Indiapolis 500 has picked up plenty of myths and misconceptions along the way.

Published on May 7, 2026

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cars on the track at IMS

Top Myths About the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most iconic events in motorsports, steeped in tradition and pageantry.

But with over a century of history, it’s also picked up plenty of myths and misconceptions along the way.

Let’s set the record straight on some of the most common ones.

Take a look below at the Top Myths About the Indy 500.

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1. The Indy 500 Is Held on Memorial Day

It’s a common assumption that the Indy 500 takes place on Memorial Day itself.

In reality, the race is held on the Sunday before Memorial Day, not the Monday holiday.

It’s part of the long weekend celebrations, but never actually on Memorial Day.

2. The Indy 500 Is a NASCAR Race

This is one of the most frequent mix-ups.

The Indy 500 is part of the IndyCar Series, which features open-wheel, single-seat cars which is very different from the stock cars used in NASCAR.

While both are beloved by race fans, they are completely different styles of racing.

You may also be thinking of the Brickyard 400 which is where NASCAR has driven the oval in the past.

3. The Milk Tradition Was Random

Every year, the winner of the Indy 500 drinks milk in Victory Lane.

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Some believe this quirky tradition started just for fun, but it actually began in 1936, when three-time winner Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after his victory.

A milk industry executive saw a photo of it and turned it into a sponsored tradition that’s now a defining image of the race.

4. The Race Takes Place in Indianapolis

While the name implies it’s in the city proper, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is actually located in a town called Speedway, Indiana.

It’s a small community completely surrounded by Indianapolis but is technically its own municipality.

5. Winners Get to Keep the Borg-Warner Trophy

The Borg-Warner Trophy, with its iconic faces of past champions, is one of the most famous trophies in sports.

But the winner doesn’t take it home.

Instead, they receive a smaller version, affectionately called the “Baby Borg,” while the real trophy remains on display at the Speedway.

6. “Back Home Again in Indiana” Is the National Anthem

Many fans associate “Back Home Again in Indiana” with the pre-race ceremonies, but it’s not the national anthem.

It’s a separate tradition, performed before the national anthem, as a tribute to the state and the deep local pride tied to the event.

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