Top Myths About the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most iconic events in motorsports, steeped in tradition and pageantry.

But with over a century of history, it’s also picked up plenty of myths and misconceptions along the way.

Let’s set the record straight on some of the most common ones.

Take a look below at the Top Myths About the Indy 500.

RELATED | IndyCar Introduces New Safety Feature To Prevent Airborne Crashes At Indy 500 – Page 8

RELATED | Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2025 Indy 500

1. The Indy 500 Is Held on Memorial Day

It’s a common assumption that the Indy 500 takes place on Memorial Day itself.

In reality, the race is held on the Sunday before Memorial Day, not the Monday holiday.

It’s part of the long weekend celebrations, but never actually on Memorial Day.