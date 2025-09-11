Top 10 Summer Songs of 2025

If you’re looking for the songs that are actually taking over this summer, just open Spotify. With streaming numbers updated daily and curated summer playlists going viral, Spotify is a great way to see what the world is really listening to right now.

From chart-toppers to viral hits, these are the most-streamed and most-playlisted songs of Summer 2025 (so far)—based on Spotify data

1. Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild 2. ROLE MODEL – Sally, When The Wine Runs Out 3. Justin Bieber – DAISIES 4. Bad Bunny – DtMF 5. Charli xcx – party 4 u 6. sombr – back to friends 7. BLACKPINK – ‘뛰어(JUMP)’ 8. Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) 9. Morgan Wallen – Miami (feat. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross) 10. Alex Warren – Ordinary