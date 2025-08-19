Summer Bucket List: 25 Things to Do in Indiana Before Labor Day
Summer in Indiana goes by fast—but there’s still plenty of time to make it count.
From late-night baseball games to early-morning hikes, the state is full of adventures waiting to be squeezed in before Labor Day rolls around.
Whether you’re based in Indianapolis or exploring small towns and parks across the state, this is your chance to make the most of warm days, clear nights, and everything in between.
Indiana’s diverse summer offerings make it easy to build your own seasonal bucket list.
You’ve got outdoor concerts, scenic bike trails, historic landmarks, and lakes perfect for swimming or kayaking.
Want something low-key? Pack a picnic and head to a nearby state park. Feeling festive?
Check out a county fair or summer food festival.
Craving nostalgia? You can still catch a movie at a drive-in or load up on treats at a roadside ice cream stand.
This list is designed to help you explore what makes Indiana summer so special—without needing a big budget or complicated plans.
Most of these activities are within a short drive from home and can be done in a single day or over a quick weekend.
So before the back-to-school routines and fall schedules begin, make time for some unforgettable summer moments.
Here are 25 things to do in Indiana before Labor Day—consider it your official guide to squeezing out every last drop of sunshine.
1. Hike the trails at Turkey Run State Park
2. Watch a sunset at Indiana Dunes National Park
3. Catch a movie at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre in Indianapolis
4. Kayak or paddleboard on Eagle Creek Reservoir
5. Go wine tasting along the Indiana Wine Trail
6. Take a ride on the French Lick Scenic Railway
7. Visit the Indianapolis Zoo’s summer night events
8. Explore the historic shops and cafés in Nashville, IN
9. Camp under the stars at Brown County State Park
10. Cool off with a scoop from BRICS Ice Cream in Broad Ripple
11. Cheer on the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field
12. Float down the White River or Sugar Creek
13. Tour Indiana’s covered bridges in Parke County
14. Spend a Saturday at the Farmers’ Market downtown Indy
15. Climb the 331 steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument
16. Attend a county fair or summer festival
17. Grab a pork tenderloin sandwich at a roadside diner
18. Take a stroll through Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Gardens
19. Catch live music at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
20. Pick your own berries at an Indiana u-pick farm
21. Watch hot air balloons launch at a summer balloon festival
22. Bike a section of the Monon Trail
23. Walk the Canal in downtown Indianapolis
24. Spend a beach day at Lake Monroe or Lake Patoka
25. Wrap it all up with fireworks and a bonfire on Labor Day weekend
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana
-
Sean's Tough Trivia!
-
Counting Crows 2025 Setlist
-
Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation
-
Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide
-
Breaking News: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged
-
They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy