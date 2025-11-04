Top 50 Boy Band Songs of All Time
Boy bands have given us some of the most unforgettable pop anthems, from heartfelt ballads to dance-floor bangers.
Whether you were obsessed with *NSYNC in the early 2000s, had a Backstreet Boys poster on your wall, or streamed One Direction’s hits on repeat, there’s no denying the impact of boy bands on music history.
We’ve ranked the 50 greatest boy band songs of all time, featuring classic hits, deep cuts, and modern favorites. Did your favorite make the list?
1-10: The Legends
1. “I Want It That Way” – Backstreet Boys (1999)
2. *“Bye Bye Bye” – NSYNC (2000)
3.“What Makes You Beautiful” – One Direction (2011)
4. “Step by Step” – New Kids on the Block (1990)
5. “MMMBop” – Hanson (1997)
6. “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers (2019)
7. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” – Backstreet Boys (1997)
8. *“Tearin’ Up My Heart” – NSYNC (1997)
9. “I Swear” – All-4-One (1994)
10. “Glad You Came” – The Wanted (2011)
11-20: Essential Hits
- “Summer Girls” – LFO (1999)
- “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” – New Kids on the Block (1988)
- “Story of My Life” – One Direction (2013)
- “Burnin’ Up” – Jonas Brothers (2008)
- “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” – Backstreet Boys (1996)
- “It’s Gonna Be Me” – NSYNC (2000)
- “When the Lights Go Out” – Five (1998)
- “World of Our Own” – Westlife (2001)
- “Invisible Man” – 98 Degrees (1997)
- “Tonight” – New Kids on the Block (1990)
21-30: Fan Favorites
- “She Looks So Perfect” – 5 Seconds of Summer (2014)
- “Like a Rose” – A1 (1999)
- “All or Nothing” – O-Town (2001)
- “Larger Than Life” – Backstreet Boys (1999)
- “Gotta Be You” – One Direction (2011)
- “Hey There Delilah” – Plain White T’s (2008)
- “No Matter What” – Boyzone (1998)
- “Tonight, Tonight” – Hot Chelle Rae (2011)
- “Uptown Girl” – Westlife (2001)
- “We Own the Night” – The Wanted (2013)
31-40: Deep Cuts & Nostalgia
- Dirty Pop – NSYNC (2000)
- “Love Me Like You Do” – Boyzone (1996)
- “Because of You” – 98 Degrees (1998)
- “Year 3000” – Jonas Brothers (2006)
- “Like A Rose – A1 (2002)
- “Shape of My Heart” – Backstreet Boys (2000)
- “Drag Me Down” – One Direction (2015)
- “If Ya Gettin’ Down” – Five (1999)
- “I’ll Make Love to You” – Boyz II Men (1994)
- “Faded” – SoulDecision (2000)
41-50: Hidden Gems & New Classics
- “Keep on Movin’” – Five (1999)
- “Swear It Again” – Westlife (1999)
- “Lovestruck” – V Factory (2009)
- “One Love” – Blue (2002)
- “More Than This” – One Direction (2012)
- “Unbreakable” – Backstreet Boys (2007)
- *“I Drive Myself Crazy” – NSYNC (1998)
- “Wherever You Are” – New Kids on the Block (2013)
- “I Do (Cherish You)” – 98 Degrees (1999)
- “Chasing the Sun” – The Wanted (2012)
