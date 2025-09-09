Concerts You Can Still Catch in Indiana This September

September in Indiana offers a vibrant array of live music experiences, from iconic bands to intimate performances. Whether you’re a fan of rock, jazz, or indie, there’s something for everyone this month.

Here’s a curated list of standout concerts happening across the state:

1. The Doobie Brothers with The Coral Reefer Band 📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

📅 Saturday, September 13, 2025

Experience a night of classic rock as The Doobie Brothers team up with The Coral Reefer Band, delivering timeless hits in an unforgettable setting. 2. blink-182: Missionary Impossible Tour 📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

📅 Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Pop-punk enthusiasts won’t want to miss this high-energy performance by blink-182, promising an evening filled with nostalgia and new hits 3. Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow & More) 📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

📅 Thursday, September 18, 2025

Join music legends for a day of country and folk classics at the Outlaw Music Festival, featuring performances by Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and Sheryl Crow. 4. A Day To Remember & Yellowcard – Maximum Fun Tour 📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

📅 Friday, September 19, 2025

Dive into a night of emo and pop-punk with A Day To Remember and Yellowcard, offering a blend of high-energy tracks and emotional ballads 5. Candlelight: Tribute to Adele 📍 Indianapolis, IN

📅 Thursday, September 11, 2025

Experience Adele’s soulful hits in a unique candlelit setting, providing an intimate and enchanting atmosphere. 6. Indy Jazz Fest – Sunset Series & Naptown Block Party 📍 Various venues including Jazz Kitchen, The Cabaret, and Butler’s Schrott Center

📅 Throughout September 2025

Celebrate the rich jazz heritage of Indianapolis with performances at iconic venues, culminating in the lively Naptown Block Party. 7. Hard Truth Distilling Co. – Live Music on the Rocks 📍 Hard Truth Distilling Co., Brown County

📅 Every weekend in September 2025

Savor craft cocktails and BBQ while enjoying live performances by regional bands on the scenic terrace of Hard Truth Distilling Co. 8. Uncle Pen Fest 📍 Bill Monroe’s Memorial Music Park & Campground, Bean Blossom

📅 Thursday, September 18 – Sunday, September 21, 2025

Immerse yourself in bluegrass music at the Uncle Pen Fest, a celebration of traditional sounds at the legendary Bill Monroe’s Memorial Music Park.