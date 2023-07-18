The Golden Bachelor: Indiana’s Own Looking For Love

Love knows no age, and ABC’s newest iteration of “The Bachelor” is proving just that with its groundbreaking choice for the leading man. Meet Gerry Turner, the first-ever “Golden Bachelor” hailing from the heartland of America – Indiana. At the age of 71, Gerry is set to embark on a heartwarming journey to find his perfect match among the senior set, challenging conventional norms and captivating audiences with his charm and genuine desire to find love.

Born and raised in Indiana, Gerry Turner has lived a life filled with love, adventure, and memorable moments. A retired restaurateur, Gerry’s life took a beautiful turn when he married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Their love story spanned an incredible 43 years, filled with shared dreams, laughter, and raising a loving family together. However, as fate would have it, Gerry experienced the heartache of losing his beloved Toni in 2017, leaving a void that only true love can fill.

Now, as the “Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner is ready to open his heart once again. Living in his dream house overlooking a picturesque lake in Indiana, Gerry leads an active and vibrant lifestyle that would put many young folks to shame. Embracing the spirit of the Hoosier state, he finds joy in hosting lively barbecues with friends and family, engaging in spirited games of pickleball, and passionately supporting his favorite Chicago sports teams.

As “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner has an opportunity to showcase the beauty of love in later stages of life. The show’s unique format provides a refreshing change from the traditional “Bachelor” franchise, offering a chance for romance to blossom among a more mature group of contestants. While the original series mostly featured individuals in their 20s and 30s, “The Golden Bachelor” promises to celebrate love at any age, proving that the desire to find a soulmate never fades.

As the show debuts this fall, audiences will eagerly follow Gerry’s journey, hoping that he finds the love and companionship he so deserves. And as viewers tune in each week to witness the unfolding of this extraordinary love story, they’ll be reminded that, indeed, love knows no boundaries and that fairy tales can come true at any age, especially when you have the heart of a true Hoosier romantic like Gerry Turner.