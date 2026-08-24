Indiana Hospital Celebrates NICU Graduates at 12th Annual Reunion

Source: Community Health Network / Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Hospital North welcomed former Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients, their families, and hospital staff to Conner Prairie for its 12th Annual NICU Reunion.

The animal-themed event, titled “Wild About Our NICU Graduates,” brought together hundreds of children and families who once relied on specialized, high-level infant care. Attendees enjoyed games, activities, and food while reconnecting with the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists who supported them during critical hospital stays.

For medical staff, the annual event offers a meaningful opportunity to see former patients thriving in everyday life.

“I think it’s very important for our caregivers to be able to see these babies come back every year and just see how they’ve grown and see how well they’re doing,” said one caregiver at the event. “We take care of them at their sickest times, we want to see them at their best of times as well.”

“One of the most rewarding parts of caring for NICU patients is seeing them come back thriving with their families,” said Jamie Phillippe, VP, Chief Nurse Executive, Community Hospital North. “The reunion is a reminder that while a NICU stay may be only part of a family’s story, the relationships formed during that time often last for years.”

Parents expressed deep gratitude for the care team that guided them through some of their most challenging moments.

“We wanted to come to celebrate that he made it through,” one mother shared. “It was a really stressful time when he was in the NICU, and being here is just a great memory of what we went through. We greatly appreciate the staff and all they did.”

Another parent reflected on the joy of seeing the young graduates playing together: “For him to make it out of ICU and to advance to where he’s at now, it’s straight-up a blessing from God. It’s just great to see all the kids that made it through ICU and to see them walking around and enjoying themselves.”

“No family plans for a NICU stay, but our team is committed to providing compassionate, expert care while supporting parents every step of the way,” said Maddie Lenig, Nursing Director, Neonatal ICU, Community Hospital North. “Seeing these children return healthy, active and thriving is the greatest celebration of all.”

Community Hospital North operates one of the busiest maternity programs in the state, delivering 4,561 babies and providing specialized care to 1,080 newborns in 2025. The hospital has delivered more babies than any other Indiana facility for 11 consecutive years.

Both Community Hospital North and Community Hospital East hold Level III perinatal designations for high-risk maternal and infant care. Community Health Network plans to further expand access to regional neonatal care with the scheduled opening of Community Hospital Westfield in 2027, which will feature a Level III NICU.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations, and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com.

Indiana Hospital Celebrates NICU Graduates at 12th Annual Reunion was originally published on wibc.com