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Savvy consumers are saving their budgets by slashing their insurance premiums

Insurance premiums keep rising, but you can stop overpaying and reclaim your hard-earned money starting today. Learn how savvy consumers are shopping smarter.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Savvy consumers save their budgets by slashing insurance premiums
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Savvy consumers are slashing their insurance premiums by shopping around instead of accepting renewal rates, and they’re opting for higher deductibles to cut monthly insurance costs. They’re also bundling policies, hunting for discounts, and paying attention to what they actually need covered.

According to Kiplinger, the national average for monthly health insurance is $752 in 2026. This is a 21% increase from 2025, and it’s only going to go higher.

Many people have other insurance premiums to pay, too, so costs can quickly add up. Here are the ways savvy consumers are cutting costs so you can, too.

Are They Shopping Around Instead of Accepting Renewal Rates?

Insurance premiums can rise, even if you’ve never filed a claim. This is why savvy consumers compare quotes before automatically renewing. Shopping around can reveal significant differences in similar coverage, especially when you consult Ohio’s premier insurance specialists.

Consumers are also paying closer attention to:

  • Deductibles
  • Coverage limits
  • Exclusions
  • Discounts

The key is to compare policies on an apples-to-apples basis. A cheaper premium isn’t necessarily a better deal if it comes with significantly less protection.

Can Higher Deductibles Cut Monthly Insurance Costs?

One way you can reduce your insurance premiums is by accepting a higher deductible. For example, if you’re in relatively good health, then you can accept a higher medical insurance deductible, especially if you have enough savings to cover a larger claim expense. Someone might also choose a higher auto insurance deductible in exchange for a lower recurring premium.

Do note that the strategy requires careful budgeting. A deductible should still be affordable, even after something unexpected happens. You should compare the annual premium savings against the additional out-of-pocket exposure before changing your policy.

They’re Bundling Policies and Hunting for Discounts

Consumers are also cutting insurance costs by looking for discounts that may already be available to them. Bundling multiple policies with the same insurer can sometimes produce a lower combined premium. For instance, you can get home insurance and life insurance with one company for savings and convenience.

Insurers may also offer discounts based on factors such as:

  • Safe driving
  • Vehicle safety features
  • Home security systems
  • Claims history
  • Defensive-driving courses
  • Certain payment arrangements

Make sure to revisit discounts after major life changes, too. Things like buying a home or completing a driving course can affect your eligibility.

They’re Paying Attention to What They Actually Need Covered

Another strategy is eliminating coverage that no longer makes financial sense while preserving protection against major losses. For example, as vehicles age, some people may reconsider what certain optional coverages are worth relative to the vehicle’s value. The goal isn’t simply to buy the cheapest policy but to eliminate coverage that duplicates other protection or no longer reflects your current needs.

Avoid making changes based solely on short-term savings, though. Dropping important coverage can create much larger financial problems down the road, especially if you have an accident, theft, lawsuit, or disaster.

Cut Down Your Insurance Premiums

The daily cost of living is only going up, so it’s important to slash costs where you can. With a few smart moves, you can lower your insurance premiums and save more money in your bank account.

If you enjoyed this article, then find more helpful posts on our site now.

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