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Home features guests always notice first include smell, cleanliness, lighting, and openness. Unique decor that personalizes your home also creates a positive first impression.

Having baked goods at an open house to trigger feelings of comfort isn’t just a myth. It’s actually based on scientific research that shows that smells evoke an emotional response.

Whether a warm batch of cookies will sell your home faster is up for debate. However, it highlights the importance of an element as simple as smell in creating a welcoming environment for your guests.

Humans are sensory beings by nature, and visitors will notice scents and specific home features in high-traffic areas that contribute to the comfort and pleasantness of their stay.

What Home Features Do Guests First Notice?

Most beautiful homes are a mix of functionality and style. You can make your home breathtaking by simply incorporating the following home features.

A Welcoming Entryway

Your entryway sets the tone for the visit and should be the place where your guests shed excess trappings such as coats, shoes, and bags as they enter the warmth and comfort of your beautiful home. Guest-attracting decor, including attractive storage solutions for these items, a welcome mat, and a small table with greenery or a floral arrangement, can help create a welcoming atmosphere.

Smells That Convey Comfort and Cleanliness

Memorable home updates should include intentional scents. Stick to comforting aromas, bearing in mind that, according to the olfactory experts at BlueMe, what most popular scents have in common is the feeling they evoke. Consider fragrances such as:

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Lavender

Vanilla

Rose

Eucalyptus

Avoid overpowering smells that may adversely affect your guests.

Open, Clutter-Free Spaces

Open, clutter-free spaces create a seamless flow between the main entertainment areas in your home, facilitating easy interaction with your guests. A clean, organized space immediately conveys care and comfort. Simple daily routines like washing dishes and wiping counters show how meticulous you are about your home.

Lighting That Creates the Perfect Ambience

Strategically placed lighting can create the perfect ambience and make your home appear more spacious. Avoid harsh lighting and opt for statement fixtures that highlight focal areas. Warm bulbs and the use of lamps and dimmers for layering are impressive home details that can also make a significant impact.

A Spa-Like Guest Bathroom

Enhancing home aesthetics should also extend to your guest bathroom, making it a cozy, serene haven. Achieving this usually begins with neutral-colored bath and floor tiles that make even a small bathroom feel spacious. You can shop tile here without ever leaving your house.

Why Personal Touches and Unique Decor Matter

Elements in your home that reflect your unique style can make your home feel more welcoming. You can choose popular home additions such as artwork, plants, and layered textiles that highlight your personality. Opt for meaningful statement pieces over crowded displays to spark engaging conversations.

Creating A Comfortable Abode for Visitors

Home features guests always notice include a welcoming entryway, scent, cleanliness, and lighting. Personal touches also ensure your home reflects your unique style. Incorporating even these small changes can create a big impression.

You can also find additional home decor tips and more on our blog.