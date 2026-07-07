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$10 Million Grant Will Transform Indianapolis Park

Indy Parks and The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that a $10 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund will go towards improving the 25-acre Reverend Mozel Sanders Park.

Published on July 7, 2026

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A park with people relaxing on the grass, walking, and enjoying the outdoors under a canopy of trees.
Source: Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Haughville Riverfront Vision Plan is getting a major investment to transform Indianapolis’ Reverend Mozel Sanders Park.

On Tuesday, Indy Parks and The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis announced that a $10 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund will go towards improving the 25-acre park on the city’s near west side along the White River. The park is one of eight projects across the country under Bezos Earth Fund’s Greening America’s Cities initiative.

“This generous grant continues the momentum of historic investment in Indy Parks through the revitalization of a beloved riverfront park in the Haughville neighborhood,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Bezos Earth Fund for identifying Indy as a premier city to invest in, and to Indy Parks, The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis, and the Central Indiana Community Foundation for their dedication to making this project a reality.”

Through the Bezos Earth Fund’s Greening America’s Cities initiative, more than 400 trees and two miles of trails will be added to the park, along with restored native wetlands, a community farm and orchard, multi-use sports fields and courts, and an event lawn.

“At the Bezos Earth Fund, we want to make the planet a place people can and want to live, and that includes making sure people have green spaces woven into daily life — places to cool down and get shade, bring their families, or simply walk through on their commute,” said Tom Taylor, CEO and President of the Bezos Earth Fund. “Greening America’s Cities shows what’s possible when communities, local leaders, and partners come together to transform overlooked spaces into something extraordinary.”

The Haughville Riverfront Vision Plan is a community-co-created master plan to revitalize the west bank of the White River in Indianapolis. The four connected public green spaces that are part of the plan are Rev. Mozel Sanders Park, Belmont Beach, River Station, and a Floodplain Forest.

“Throughout Indianapolis history, the White River has played a central role in both our economy and our community,” Mayor Hogsett added. “Even today, the vibrant neighborhoods and beautiful natural landscapes on the riverbank are part of what makes our city so unique.”

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2027, with it’s completition projected for sometime in 2029. The total project budget is $10.6 million, with $600,000 coming from the Indy Parks Capital Budget.

Indy Parks is close to completing major park improvement projects totaling over $150 million, with 40 parks receiving upgrades in 2026 alone.

A park scene with people walking on a paved path surrounded by trees and greenery. A display board with portraits and text is visible.
Source: Indy Parks

$10 Million Grant Will Transform Indianapolis Park was originally published on wibc.com

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