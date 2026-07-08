This Indianapolis Road is the Most Dangerous in the State

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Why Shadeland Avenue Tops the List of Indiana’s Most Dangerous Roads

If you’ve ever driven Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis, you probably don’t need a blog to tell you it can be a little dicey.

But now, it’s official: Shadeland has been named the most dangerous road in Indiana.

It’s not just the potholes or the rush-hour madness—it’s the staggering number of crashes and fatalities that land it at the top of the list.

Marion County’s North Shadeland Avenue ranks as the most dangerous road in Indiana, according to a new analysis of NHTSA crash data.

The road was found to have a rate of 2.14 fatal crashes per mile, over the five years analyzed.

So what makes Shadeland so treacherous?

It’s a perfect storm: high traffic volume, constant merging, limited visibility at intersections, and drivers who apparently think turn signals are optional.

Add in the fact that it cuts through residential, commercial, and industrial zones with speed limit changes that no one seems to follow—and you’ve got chaos on four lanes.

If you live near it, drive it, or know someone who does—be extra careful.

And maybe we can all agree to slow down, signal our turns, and treat that stretch of asphalt with the respect (and fear) it deserves.

(Source)