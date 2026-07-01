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Pacers Land Kelly Oubre Jr. on Two-Year Deal

Oubre arrives in Indiana after three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he reshaped his game into that of a dependable 3-and-D wing.

Published on July 1, 2026

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Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
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Pacers Land Kelly Oubre Jr. on Two-Year Deal

The Indiana Pacers made a move in free agency, agreeing to a two-year contract worth nearly $17 million with veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr., ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on July 1, 2026.

Oubre arrives in Indiana after three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he reshaped his game into that of a dependable 3-and-D wing. He became a steady starter in Philadelphia, giving the Pacers exactly the kind of two-way presence they need on the perimeter.

His 2025-26 campaign backed up that reputation. Oubre averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and a career-best 36% from beyond the arc. Over his career, he holds averages of 13.3 points per game.

His path through the league has taken him from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and finally the 76ers.

The signing comes at a pivotal moment for Indiana. The Pacers stumbled to a 19-63 record last season after star guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles during the 2025 NBA Finals.

RELATED | List Of NBA Players With Achilles Injury In 2024-25 Season

That injury sidelined him for the entire year and derailed the team’s momentum.

Now, with Haliburton expected back and a rebuilt supporting cast featuring center Ivica Zubac and forward Pascal Siakam, the Pacers are aiming to climb back into contention.

Adding Oubre gives them another scorer and defender who can slot into the starting lineup and help Indiana chase its next playoff run.

Pacers Land Kelly Oubre Jr. on Two-Year Deal was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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