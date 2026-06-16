Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference...

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 13 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS- Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player for Week 5 of the 2026 WNBA season, it was announced on Tuesday. 

This past week Clark scored a cumulative 76 points, the most scored by any player in the Eastern Conference, and the second-most points scored in the WNBA over the span. Additionally, Clark totaled 20 assists, the fifth most in the league and added 13 rebounds.  

“On June 11, against the Chicago Sky, Clark recorded her 22nd career double-double, scoring 32 points while adding 10 assists to aid in the team’s 114-106 overtime win. This past week Clark helped the Fever earn a 3-0 record, with results over Washington, Chicago and Connecticut. In the team’s last game, an 85-75 win at Connecticut, Clark recorded her 10th career game with at least 25 points, 5 three-pointers made and 5 assists, the second of such games in WNBA history trailing only Diana Taurasi,” said the Fever in a Tuesday news release.   

This is the fourth time in her career Clark has won Player of the Week, and her first win of the season. With her selection, Clark joins Tamika Catchings (11), Katie Douglas (4) and Kesley Mitchell (4) as the only Fever players to win four or more Player of the Week awards. 

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Prioritizing Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Woman with cell phone at train station
Relationships  |  Sean Copeland

10 ‘Acceptable’ Reasons to Make a Phone Call in 2024

Local  |  John Herrick

Frustrated Fever Fall to Portland, Caitlin Clark With Six Points

Local  |  Staff

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500

Events
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440, with fireworks display over a city skyline.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close