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10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix

Team Penske has won eight races on the IMS road course, with Will Power contributing five of those victories.

Published on May 8, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix

Every May, the Sonsio Grand Prix brings top-level INDYCAR racing to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With a mix of racing history and modern competition, this event gives fans a great way to enjoy one of the season’s key races.

The Sonsio Grand Prix is unique because it combines the Speedway’s rich racing tradition with the technical demands of a modern road course.

The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix continues to grow in importance, drawing top drivers and strong teams each year.

It’s become a key event for fans and the INDYCAR series alike.

Take a look below at 10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix.

RELATED | 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

1. Track Layout

The race takes place on a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, running clockwise.

2. Race Distance

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race covers 85 laps, totaling 207.3 miles.

3. Push-to-Pass Feature

Drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES have 200 seconds of push-to-pass time, with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

4. Hybrid Energy Deployment

The race allows unlimited hybrid energy activation, with a maximum deployment of 425 kilojoules per lap.

5. Tire Strategy

Teams are allotted five sets of primary (hard) and five sets of alternate (soft) tires for the weekend. Rookie drivers get an additional set for the first practice.

6. Team Penske Dominance

Team Penske has won eight races on the IMS road course, with Will Power contributing five of those victories.

7. Alex Palou’s Streak

Alex Palou has won the last three Sonsio Grand Prix races and is aiming to become the fifth driver since 1946 to win four consecutive races at the same track.

8. Rookie Contenders

The 2026 race features three Rookie of the Year contenders—Caio Collet, Dennis Hauger, and Mick Schumacher—making their debut on the IMS road course.

9. National Anthem Performance

Indianapolis Colts cheerleader Allison Broadhurst is set to perform the national anthem at the 2026 event.

10. Fan Engagement

The event includes interactive fan experiences, such as the “Rule the Road Midway,” and encourages fans to plan ahead using the IMS website.

10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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