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2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027

The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon concluded successfully on Saturday, thanks in large part to volunteers.

Published on May 4, 2026

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People in Caterpillar Costume at IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon concluded successfully on Saturday, thanks in large part to volunteers.

Viki Shubert, a volunteer who has run the race herself, said that the key to volunteering is keeping runners motivated and supporting the event’s logistics. Randy Collins has spent the last 20 years serving drinks to thousands of runners, and he says he plans to continue as long as he can.

A man from South Carolina won this year’s 2026 IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon after finishing the race in just over an hour. 30-year-old James Quattlebaum’s time was one hour, two minutes, and 27 seconds. Rebecca Schmitt from New Mexico won the women’s race and set a new women’s course record in one hour, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds.

Keeton Thornsberry from Louisville, Kentucky won the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K. He finished in just under 15 minutes. Flennery Davis from Colorado won the women’s race in over 16 minutes.

Zach Burton, Kaid Hutchinson, Zachary Davenport, Ian Leatherman, and Kalen Gucinski ran the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon all inside a caterpillar costume.

Registration for the 2027 IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K has officially opened. The Mini-Marathon and 5K will return on May 8, 2027, in downtown Indianapolis.

2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027 was originally published on wibc.com

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