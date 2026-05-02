How different skin tones are shaping the way people approach tanning

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Different skin tones are shaping the way people approach tanning since they’re embracing natural undertones, and there’s a rise in inclusive tanning products and shade ranges. There are also shifting goals from darker skin to healthier-looking skin, and there’s cultural influence and the redefining of beauty standards.

The CDC says that even though tanning bed use has declined in recent years, around 900,000 high school students and 7.8 million adults still continue engaging in this activity. Society as a whole still values golden skin, but as science advances and trends evolve, how people view tanning is changing, too.

Modern tanning techniques are taking skin tones into account in various ways.

Embracing Natural Undertones Over One-Size-Fits-All Tans

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There’s no longer a universal idea of “the perfect tan.” People are starting to recognize that different skin tones have unique undertones, and these influence how a tan appears.

People no longer chase a generic bronzed look; instead, they’re utilizing diverse tanning methods to enhance their natural complexion. For lighter skin tones, this might mean gradual tanning products that build subtle warmth, while medium and olive tones often aim to deepen golden hues. Darker skin tones are focusing more on enhancing radiance and evenness rather than dramatically changing color.

Is There a Rise of Inclusive Tanning Products and Shade Ranges?

Modern skin care diversity means that there are expansions to lines for spray tanning solutions and kits. Self-tanners were primarily designed for fair to medium skin in the past, but now, formulations come in multiple shades and undertone variations. This allows users to choose products that complement rather than mask their complexion.

This inclusivity has also led to innovations in:

Transparent formula

Gradual lotions

Customizable drops that can be mixed with skincare

This evolution is making tanning more accessible and relevant to everyone.

Shifting Goals From Darker Skin to Healthier-Looking Skin

The motivation for tanning is evolving across all skin tones. People no longer want to look significantly darker; they’re embracing natural beauty and now prioritize achieving a healthy, even, and radiant appearance. This is especially important as awareness of sun damage and skin health increases.

People with lighter skin tones are focusing on avoiding burns and opting for safer alternatives like self-tanners or spray tans. Those with medium and darker skin tones emphasize:

Hydration

Luminosity

Minimizing discoloration

Is There Cultural Influence and the Redefining of Beauty Standards?

Cultural perspectives are definitely part of the many influences on tanning trends. There’s a growing movement away from colorism and toward celebrating natural skin tones in some communities. This reduces the pressure to tan or alter your complexion.

Social media has also amplified diverse beauty standards. It showcases a wide range of skin tones and redefines what’s considered desirable. People are drawing inspiration from influencers and communities that reflect their own skin tone. This leads to more informed and confident decisions.

People Are Embracing Their Natural Skin Tones

Natural skin tones are beautiful, and more and more people are starting to realize that. This has forced a shift in the tanning industry, as there’s no one-size-fits-all “perfect” tan anymore. People are starting to go for more customized solutions that suit their unique skin.

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