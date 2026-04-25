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Enhanced Storm Risk for Western, Central Indiana on Monday

The primary threats for Monday's storm system in the state include damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Published on April 25, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A significant severe weather threat is possible for late Monday in Indiana.

“The next best chance of rain and strong storms looks to be on Monday with the stronger storms possible on Monday night,” said Jason Puma, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Indianapolis. “Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk across western and central Indiana.

The primary threats for Monday’s storm system are more than just damaging winds.

“These do look more organized, and all severe weather modes, straight line winds, tornadoes, and large hail, are possible at this time,” said Puma.

Some areas of the state may also experience flash flooding.

The Indianapolis metro area saw a strong thunderstorm move through on Friday. Multiple reports came in of downed trees and power lines from winds that were as strong as 70 mph at times.

“That was representative of what we were seeing on radar which was a strong surge of winds,” Puma said.

Leading up to Monday, conditions will be cooler with lighter winds. Highs will reach the lower 70s on Sunday.

“It is springtime in Indiana, and any time we get thunderstorms, sometimes they can grow stronger than we might expect or not as strong as we were thinking,” Puma added, reminding Hoosiers to enjoy the calm weekend, but remain weather aware.

Enhanced Storm Risk for Western, Central Indiana on Monday was originally published on wibc.com

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