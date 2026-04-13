Listen Live
Close
Local

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury, Battle with Shingles, and More

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Source: Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton discussed his battle with shingles, his recovery from a torn right Achilles tendon, and more on Monday afternoon.

Haliubrton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season and missed all of the 2025-26 campaign. The team went 19-63 in his absence. On top of the Achilles problem, Haliburton was diagnosed with shingles in late February. Shingles is a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox.

In front of reporters on Monday, Haliburton opened up about the difficulties shingles has caused.

“I would tell anybody over 50 years old to get the shot first of all. This has sucked. My Dad had it in the Finals on his stomach. A lot of people get it there, but mine has been on my face,” said Haliburton.

He says he wasn’t itchy initially, but then the itching started after a couple of weeks.

“Once the rash went away, the itching came and it’s been miserable,” said Haliburton.

Haliburton says he’s been taking “unbelievable amounts of medication and it hasn’t worked.” It’s also caused him to gain weight.

“That’s been a topic of conversation on social media and stuff, but what can you do?,” said Haliburton.

As for what Haliburton has been doing, he’s been back to playing 5-on-5 and being more active on the court. That’s something he’s been longing for while going through the rehabilitation process.

“I’m doing everything without limitations. Our interns have been amazing in helping push me. I’m doing everything,” said Haliburton.

He also says he doesn’t think about the Achilles anymore.

“I’m not really all that concerned. People are asking me ‘are you going right anymore than you should?’ and I was like, ‘look I don’t go left anyways,” said Haliburton, which made the reporters laugh.

The team has been looking forward to moving on to next season.

“Everybody has got to take the summer and do the right things all summer, so their bodies can last for 100+ games next year,” said Haliburton.


The Pacers 19-63 record in 2025-26 was their worst overall record in franchise history. The NBA Draft will be held in June at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
The Masters - Practice Day One
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Entertainment  |  Renuka Bajpai

Headline Acts Announced for March Madness Music Festival in Indy

A tent in the forest
10 Items
Travel  |  Hannah Fink

Best Campgrounds Within 2 Hours of Indianapolis

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 Best Dad Jokes You Can Use Anywhere

Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Thursday Night into Friday

Local  |  John Herrick

PETA Requests that Butler University Become the Bullfrogs Instead of the Bulldogs

Kellee Edwards 3
20 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

20 Scenic Hiking Trails Near Indianapolis You’ll Want to Explore

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close