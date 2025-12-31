Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

Indiana vs. Alabama: Rose Bowl Showdown Preview

The Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) and Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) are set to clash in the highly anticipated Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026, in Pasadena, California.

This College Football Playoff semifinal promises to be a thrilling matchup between two powerhouse programs.

Indiana enters the game as the favorite, boasting an undefeated season and a dynamic offense paired with a formidable defense.

The Hoosiers are listed as 7-point favorites, with a moneyline of -250, reflecting their dominance throughout the season.

Their balanced attack and disciplined play have made them a force to be reckoned with.

On the other side, Alabama, a perennial playoff contender, has battled through adversity this season.

Despite their three losses, the Crimson Tide showcased their resilience with a convincing 34-24 victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs.

With a moneyline of +205, Alabama is seen as the underdog, but their experience in high-stakes games cannot be underestimated.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points, indicating expectations of a competitive and potentially high-scoring affair.

Experts predict a close contest, with Indiana likely edging out Alabama, but not without a fight.

Alabama’s ability to rise to the occasion in critical moments adds an element of unpredictability to the matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action live on ESPN.

As the Hoosiers aim to cap off their perfect season with a national championship berth, and the Crimson Tide look to prove their mettle once again, the Rose Bowl is set to deliver an unforgettable chapter in college football history.

Indiana vs. Alabama: Rose Bowl Showdown Preview was originally published on 1075thefan.com