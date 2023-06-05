A new stadium and a new athletic director are announced at IUPUI

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) is undergoing significant changes, including the construction of an on-campus arena in downtown Indianapolis.

The arena, seating 5,000, aims to host NCAA championships, e-sports competitions, and other activities. State lawmakers approved $89.5 million for the project in the biennial budget.

The arena’s creation was driven by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Indiana Sports Corp, and other organizations.

Construction will begin once at least one long-term tenant signs a lease agreement.

The proposed site is a 7-acre green space near the Herron School of Art and Design, the NCAA headquarters, and Military Park.

Although not initiated by IUPUI, the arena will benefit the university’s athletics program. Beyond IUPUI’s events, the arena will try to attract non-campus tenants. The Indiana Sports Corp. is in discussions with prospective users for long-term contracts.

IUPUI has also named a new athletic director.

Luke Bosso will become the school’s next athletic director. The move is effective June 19. Bosso received a Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Gov. Holcomb and is on the local organizing committee for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

During a time of change for IUPUI, Bosso will assume the role of director of athletics. The campus is undergoing preparations to transition into IU Indianapolis by the beginning of the 2024 academic year.

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten stated, “Luke’s passion for athletics and his deep relationships in Indianapolis and throughout the state will be an asset to our thriving athletics program, our student-athletes and our coaches. As we transition to the future IU Indianapolis, his leadership will help ensure Jaguars Athletics grows as part of the fabric of our city.”

