Listen Live
Close
Local

Spring Warm-Up Briefly Arrives Before Midweek Storm Chances Increase

Indianapolis will see a short-lived stretch of improving and warmer weather early this week before a more active and unsettled pattern returns mid to late week.

Published on April 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

National Weather Service
Source: National Weather Service

Spring Warm-Up Briefly Arrives Before Midweek Storm Chances Increase

Indianapolis will see a short-lived stretch of improving and warmer weather early this week before a more active and unsettled pattern returns mid to late week, according to guidance shared by local National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Updike.

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will rebound quickly by Tuesday, followed by increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms heading into the latter half of the week.

Today will remain cool and breezy across central Indiana with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sun as west to northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph continue through the afternoon. While most areas stay dry, a stray afternoon shower can’t be completely ruled out, though overall conditions look favorable for outdoor plans.

Tonight will turn clear and cold as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 30s. Winds will ease later in the night, but frost is expected by daybreak. Some colder rural spots may briefly dip to near freezing, making it another night where sensitive plants should be protected.

Monday brings a return of dry, quiet weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60°F with light winds. After a frosty start, conditions will feel more comfortable in the afternoon, making it a good day for errands, yard work, and outdoor activities. Monday night will be clear and chilly again with lows near freezing and another round of widespread frost likely.

Tuesday brings a noticeable warm-up, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A southwest breeze around 10 to 15 mph will help draw in much warmer air. Most of the day should stay dry and pleasant, but a late-day shower cannot be ruled out as conditions begin to turn more unsettled.

By Wednesday and Thursday, cloud cover increases and the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as a frontal boundary moves into the region. Scattered to widespread showers are possible, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and a few embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will settle back into the 60s as the system moves through.

Thursday into Friday looks especially active, with the potential for the heaviest rainfall of the week. Additional showers may linger into Saturday before conditions begin to slowly improve. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the 60s with persistent cloud cover and damp conditions at times.

Overall, Indianapolis is headed for a classic spring transition: a brief taste of warm, pleasant weather Tuesday followed by several days of unsettled conditions with repeated rain chances and occasional thunderstorms. As forecasters note, the main concern late week will likely be rainfall totals rather than severe weather at this time.

Spring Warm-Up Briefly Arrives Before Midweek Storm Chances Increase was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Wanderlust. Happy traveler in hat enjoying car trip leaning out of window.
11 Items
Travel  |  Editorial Staff

Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States

20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close