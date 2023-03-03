Study Reveals 11 Minutes Of Walking Can Help Reduce Death

According to a recent study review, even a shortdaily walk can help reduce the risk of premature death and various diseases. This modest amount of pulse-raising exercise is all it takes to see significant health benefits.

A study published on Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, meeting this goal could prevent one in ten premature deaths. This goal has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease by 17% and cancer by 7%, and it is associated with a 23% reduced risk of premature death. These results were obtained by analyzing and combining data from 196 studies, which involved over 30 million participants, in a review and meta-analysis.

Walking for just 11 minutes can bring about a multitude of benefits to our health. As a low-impact exercise, walking is easy to include in our daily routine and can have significant positive impacts.

For starters, walking can enhance cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart and reducing the likelihood of heart disease. It can also help regulate blood sugar levels, which is particularly advantageous for people with diabetes.

Walking can have a positive impact on our mental health by reducing stress, improving mood, and boosting self-confidence. It can also aid in weight loss by burning calories and increasing metabolism.