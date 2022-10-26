HomeB's Blog

Spooky Halloween Cocktails To Make Your Party The Best On The Block!

Must-try halloween cocktails

Halloween weekend is almost here!

We want you to have the best weekend with friends and family which is why we are giving you the tools you need to have the best Halloween party on the block! We put together a list of the spookiest cocktails that made us want to have a party ASAP! Try out one of these recipes and be sure to let us know what you think!

1. Poison Apple Cocktails

poison apple cocktail

Delish.com provides the recipe here!

1/3 c. apple cider

1/3 c. cranberry juice

2 oz. fireball

1 oz. grenadine

1/4 tsp. edible gold glitter

Ice

2. Black Magic Jell-O Shots

black magic jello o shots

Photo: Brandon Bales

2 (6-ounce) packages purple Jell-O, divided

2 c. cups boiling water, divided

2 c. vodka, divided

Black food coloring

Lime wedge, for rim

Black sanding sugar, for rim

3. Witches Brew Drink

Witches Brew Drink

Photo by A Couple Cooks

Midori, a Japanese melon liqueur

Cointreau or Triple Sec, an orange liqueur

Fresh lemon juice

Dry ice, optional (read all the safety information below first!)

4. Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail

Vampire's Kiss Cocktail

Photo by A Couple Cooks 

Vodka

Chambord, a popular raspberry liqueur

100% cranberry juice: make sure to buy unsweetened, not cranberry juice cocktail!

Lemon juice

Grenadine, a pomegranate-flavored red cocktail syrup

Dry ice, optional

5. Apple Butter Old Fashioned

Apple Butter Old Fashioned | halfbakedharvest.com @hbharvest

Photo by Half Baked Harvest

coarse sugar, for the rim (optional)

1/4 cup apple cider

juice from 1/2 a lemon

dash of orange bitters

1 tablespoon apple butter

2 ounces bourbon

ginger beer or ginger kombucha, for topping (optional)

thinly sliced apples and cinnamon, for garnish

Enjoy these spooky cocktails with friends but please drink responsibly and of course Happy Halloween!

