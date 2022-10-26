Spooky Halloween Cocktails To Make Your Party The Best On The Block!

Halloween weekend is almost here!
We want you to have the best weekend with friends and family which is why we are giving you the tools you need to have the best Halloween party on the block! We put together a list of the spookiest cocktails that made us want to have a party ASAP! Try out one of these recipes and be sure to let us know what you think!
1. Poison Apple Cocktails
Delish.com provides the recipe here!
1/3 c. apple cider
1/3 c. cranberry juice
2 oz. fireball
1 oz. grenadine
1/4 tsp. edible gold glitter
Ice
2. Black Magic Jell-O Shots
Photo: Brandon Bales
2 (6-ounce) packages purple Jell-O, divided
2 c. cups boiling water, divided
2 c. vodka, divided
Black food coloring
Lime wedge, for rim
Black sanding sugar, for rim
3. Witches Brew Drink
Photo by A Couple Cooks
Midori, a Japanese melon liqueur
Cointreau or Triple Sec, an orange liqueur
Fresh lemon juice
Dry ice, optional (read all the safety information below first!)
4. Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail
Photo by A Couple Cooks
Vodka
Chambord, a popular raspberry liqueur
100% cranberry juice: make sure to buy unsweetened, not cranberry juice cocktail!
Lemon juice
Grenadine, a pomegranate-flavored red cocktail syrup
Dry ice, optional
5. Apple Butter Old Fashioned
Photo by Half Baked Harvest
coarse sugar, for the rim (optional)
1/4 cup apple cider
juice from 1/2 a lemon
dash of orange bitters
1 tablespoon apple butter
2 ounces bourbon
ginger beer or ginger kombucha, for topping (optional)
thinly sliced apples and cinnamon, for garnish