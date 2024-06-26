Listen Live
Top 10 Boozy Cocktails For Your Next Party!

Published on June 26, 2024

Red, white, blue, and boozy, these amazing 4th of July cocktails along with these backyard BBQ recipes are all you’ll need to get your Independence Day party rockin’!

1. Red White and Blue Layered Cocktail

This beautiful cocktail is a showstopper. It’s a tall, striped glass layered in the colors of the flag, and you won’t have to do any special tricks to get that layered effect. The secret is pouring the liquid with the highest sugar content first (in this case red grenadine). This will sink to the bottom of the glass, and all you’ll need to do then is gently pour the remaining layers. Red, Blue and White Slushie Vodka Cocktail

2. Watermelon Sangria

A pitcher of sangria is a wonderful thing, especially when you have a party planned, but you can’t be bothered spending the day topping up your guest’s glasses.

3. Blackberry Mojito

Fresh muddled blackberries, stirred with sugar syrup, and white rum – this drink is my new favorite thing. It’s finished with bright citrus notes from freshly squeezed lime and aromatic mint leaves.  Top up the glass with sparkling soda and sip slowly, this one deserves to be savored.

4. Strawberry Daiquiri

If you’ve made daiquiris before, you’ll love this super-easy version that takes the work out of this traditional tipple. It’s as easy as throwing frozen strawberries, white rum, simple syrup, and lime into a blender. Press the ‘on’ button, wait until it’s smooth, and drink it down! Just remember to leave enough for your guests.

5. Strawberry Margarita

Fun and flirty, margaritas are a must for any party. This one is an icy-cold frozen slushie that tastes much more innocent than it actually is. Spiked with a generous helping of tequila and triple sec, this cool treat has a kick. But it goes down easy, helped along by frozen strawberries, limeade, and sugar.

6. Red White and Blue Moscato Sangria

Loaded with red strawberries, blueberries, and white wine, it’s full of patriotic pride and tasty fruits. The wonderful thing about this recipe is its flexibility. Any wine or fruit will work, and you can easily make it more kid-friendly by swapping out the booze for white grape juice.

7. Aviation Cocktail

The aviation is one of the oldest cocktails in bartending history. First enjoyed in the early 1900s, it’s a classic gin drink flavored with floral notes. This recipe sticks to tradition, mixing up gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette, and a dash of lemon juice.

8. Fireworks Flair Cocktail

Fireworks are the perfect end to a great 4th, and this cocktail is the perfect end to a great party. With three different types of alcohol in the mix – vodka, brandy, and triple sec – this is a show-stopping end to a busy day. Sip it with someone special, and there’ll definitely be fireworks!

9. Mint Julep

Juleps are a bourbon-based cocktail, commonly enjoyed sitting on a porch on warm afternoons. The Southern favorite is ideal for the 4th. Especially this refreshing version, which is loaded with fresh mint leaves and maple syrup. It’s easy to make, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, so get to muddling your mint!

10. 4th of July Jell-O Shots

Kick things up a notch on your 4th with these funky shots. Made with vodka and layers of red, white, and blue gelatin, these guys are all dressed up and ready to party.

Be sure to enjoy these drinks responsibly and of course, have a happy 4th of July!

