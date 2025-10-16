Listen Live
The Hidden Indiana Gem Serving Award-Winning Steaks & Small-Town Charm

Published on October 16, 2025

Close-up of a hand holding a plate with poached egg, meat, mashed potatoes, and greens in a modern restaurant setting. Blurred background with people and furniture
Source: semenovp / Getty

Tucked away in the quiet town of Spiceland, Indiana, Montgomery’s Steakhouse is a must-visit destination for anyone craving a true Midwestern steakhouse experience. Known for its award-winning steaks, welcoming atmosphere, and live entertainment, this locally loved spot offers more than just great food—it’s a slice of Indiana hospitality at its best.

A Local Favorite with Big Flavor

From the moment you walk in, Montgomery’s feels like home. The rustic wood décor, friendly smiles, and sounds of country music create the perfect backdrop for a relaxed meal. It’s the kind of place where you can unwind with family, catch up with friends, or enjoy a cozy date night.

The menu highlights Certified Angus Beef, grilled to perfection in cuts like porterhouse, filet mignon, and slow-roasted prime rib. For starters, try the shrimp cocktail or the crowd-favorite rib basket, slathered in Montgomery’s signature sweet-and-smoky barbecue sauce. Don’t miss the bourbon pork chop—a juicy, flavorful standout topped with a caramelized pineapple slice.

Where Great Food Meets Live Entertainment

On weekend nights, the steakhouse transforms into a lively hub with live country music, stand-up comedy, and community events. Locals and travelers alike gather to enjoy hearty meals, cold drinks, and good company in a casual, friendly setting.

Worth the Drive

Just off I-70, Montgomery’s Steakhouse is a hidden gem that proves some of the best dining experiences are found off the beaten path. Whether you’re visiting from Indianapolis or exploring small-town Indiana, this Spiceland favorite delivers exceptional food, great music, and genuine warmth—making it well worth the trip.

