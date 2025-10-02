Funny Names People Name Their Car
October 2 marks National Name Your Car Day, a lighthearted holiday where drivers give their vehicles the recognition they deserve—with a name. Cars carry memories, personality, and quirks, so it’s no surprise people across the world have come up with some hilarious and clever nicknames for their rides.
Pun-Tastic Car Names
- The Honda Odyssey: Homer
- The Minivan: Vanna White or Van Gogh
- The Hyundai: The Hyundevil
- The Ford Taurus: Taurus-aurus Rex
- The Land Rover: Rover the Roary Lion
- The Porsche: Porsche-pine
- Rattletrap / Shake and Bake – for a car full of rattles
- Speedy McSpeedface or Taylor Drift – for a fast car
- The Tiniest Tim or Polly Pocket – for a small car
- Ron Burgundy, Red Velvet, or Sriracha – for a red car
- Acura: A-curate representation of my bank account
- BMW: Bavarian Money Waster
- Ford: Found On Road Dead
- Hyundai: High-And-Mighty-Hyundai
- Jeep: Just Enough Essential Parts / Just Empty Every Pocket
- Subaru Impreza: Impretzle
- Mitsubishi: Mitsu-bishi-n’ Car
Self-Deprecating Names for Older Cars
- The Moneypit – always costing you money
- The Snail – for a painfully slow car
- The Shed – beat-up but still moving
- Dirty Gertie – for a car that’s seen better days
- Jitterbug – vibrates a little too much
- College Fund – draining your wallet
- Old Yeller – faithful but aging
Names Based on Size and Color
- Trucks: The Big Thumb, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Large Vehicles: Law & Order: SUV, Pork Chop, Big Booty Judy
- Minivans: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rock Lobster
- Small Cars: Peanut, The Nugget, Frodo, Pocket Rocket, Jellybean
- White Cars: Betty White, Casper, Marshmallow
- Black Cars: Grim Reaper, Darth Vader, Black Dahlia
- SUVs: The Beefcake, The Sasquatch
Personality and Pop Culture Names
- Wienermobile – iconic and funny
- The Party Wagon – always ready for fun
- Clifford the Big Red Car
- Rusty McRustface
- Sir Crash-a-Lot
- Vroomhilda
- The Millennium Falcon
- BeyonSUV
- The Silver Surfer
- Taco Truck
- The Green Machine
- The Clown-Mobile – a bit of a joke
- The Drama Queen – constant mechanical issues
- The Underdog – old but reliable
- The Snooze Button – slow to start
- The Couch Potato – never leaves the driveway
- Herbie – from The Love Bug
- The General Lee – Dukes of Hazzard
- Ecto-1 – Ghostbusters
- The Batmobile – Batman
- Lightning McQueen – Cars
- Denzel Carwashington – a funny celebrity pun
- Sir Honksalot – for a car with a loud horn
- Mr. Bean – goofy vibes
- Squeaker – makes weird noises
- Kermit – great for a green car
