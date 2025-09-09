Source: The Good Brigade / Getty

What to do When it Feels Like Life is Just Happening to You

If you ever feel like your life is just the result of everything that’s happened to you, then this is for you.

It’s true—you didn’t choose where you were born, and you didn’t choose most of what you’ve been through. But you do get to choose how you respond. And those choices matter more than the circumstances.

Think of it this way: circumstances set the stage, but your decisions decide the play. You don’t have to be stuck in the story you’ve been given. You’re not just the product of your past—you’re also the product of what you decide to do with it.

Your choices are the pen in your hand. The circumstances are just the paper. Which means the story of your life depends on how you write it. And here’s the good news: the next page is blank.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is also a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.

