How to Use Football Season to Bring Your Spouse Closer

How often are you getting into your partner’s world?

One of the simplest but most powerful ways to strengthen your relationship is to show genuine interest in your partner’s world. This doesn’t mean you need to become an expert in every detail of their passions, but it does mean making an effort to learn, listen, and participate.

Think of it this way: when you take the time to understand what lights your partner up—whether that’s sports, politics, travel, or music—you’re sending a powerful message: “Your world matters to me because you matter to me.”

A client once shared how, early in her relationship, she decided to learn how the NFL draft works simply because her husband was fascinated by it. At first, it was just a gesture. Over time, it became a tradition they look forward to every year—a day they share together with excitement and connection. What began as curiosity turned into common ground.

This principle applies to any relationship. By stepping into your partner’s world:

You build intimacy by showing that you care about more than just what affects you directly.

You open the door for them to reciprocate and take interest in your passions.

You create shared experiences that deepen your bond.

It doesn’t have to be complicated. Read an article, ask a question, watch a game, listen to a song they love. The effort itself often matters more than the expertise.

In relationships, curiosity is love in action. When you get into your partner’s world, you’re not just learning about sports, politics, or music—you’re learning about them.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.