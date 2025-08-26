Listen Live
Relationships

Free Therapy: Using Curiosity to Create Connection

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

How curious are you? 

We don’t usually think of curiosity as a relationship skill. It’s what kids use when they ask a hundred questions about dinosaurs, or what we use when we Google “Why do dogs tilt their heads?” at 2 a.m. But curiosity is actually one of the most powerful tools we have for keeping love alive.

Here’s why: when you stop being curious, you stop connecting. And when you stop connecting… well, that’s when relationships start to unravel.

It doesn’t have to be that way. The next time you feel yourself shutting down with your partner — maybe during an argument or when you’re just tired of “the same old thing” — hit pause. Instead of focusing on the behavior, try to understand the person behind it. Ask yourself one simple question: Am I curious?

When you’re curious, something shifts. You’ll ask clarifying questions instead of firing off comebacks. You’ll seek understanding over judgment. You’ll lean in instead of pulling away. That little spark of curiosity creates the climate for honest, honoring conversations — the kind that repair, restore, and reconnect.

You can’t change another person. But by staying curious, you can change the tone of the conversation, the health of your connection, and maybe even the entire direction of your relationship.

So the next time things feel tense or distant, try a curious question: “Help me understand…” or “What’s that like for you?” It may just be the difference between a breakdown and a breakthrough.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.

More from B 105.7
Trending
New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies
5 Items
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close