These 2 Things Are Key to Helping Young People Thrive

Source: Laura M / Getty

What is the key to helping young people thrive?

New research says it’s these two things: purpose and competence. When teens specifically feel like their life has direction, they are more resilient – both academically and emotionally.

It’s not about being happy, per se. Things change for teens when they feel capable, self-aware, and driven by meaningful goals and purpose. In other words, teaching positivity and minimizing negative emotions just isn’t enough. Instead, if you’re a parent, a teacher, or just someone who wants to make a real difference in a teenagers life – consider how you can help them develop self-awareness, more confidence, and a greater sense of meaning. That could literally boost their grades and their overall emotional well-being.

And by the way – don’t you think this is true for us adults too? That we do better emotionally when we have purpose and competence. We have purpose and we’re good at something. And purpose isn’t as elusive as we make it. Your purpose is to make someone else’s life easier or better. That’s it.

Source: Purpose and Competence: The key to adolescent success