INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health offered Hoosiers a free checkup during its Community Day Health Fair.

The Eskenazi Health Center on 38th Street welcomed people for free vision and blood pressure screenings Saturday afternoon, plus loads of games and prizes.

The health fair connects the community to resources with Eskenazi partners, which can be crucial for patients.

Jack Harris, the mental health program coordinator with Eskenazi, says these community days are needed to help establish relationships with the city.

“Eskenazi Health isn’t going to (be able to) offer every single thing that a person needs for their health and their family. That’s why we need to hold those relationship with community partners, and continue to foster those relationships, so our patients know that if they come here, it’s an open door to connect with any kind of resource that can help them,” he said.

Eskenazi hosts multiple community events all throughout the year. The next community day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16.

Eskenazi Health Hosts Community Day, Next One Later this Month was originally published on wibc.com