The Hottest Baby Names of 2025: Top Trends and Picks for Boys & Girls

Choosing a baby name in 2025? This year’s top trends are bold, nostalgic, and full of personality.

From luxury-inspired picks to nature-themed names and pop culture throwbacks, parents are getting creative with what they call their little ones.

Gender-neutral names continue to rise, while vintage gems from the ’90s and early 2000s are making a major comeback.

Whether you’re drawn to dreamy, whimsical names or strong and classic favorites, there’s something for everyone on this year’s hot list.

Check out the most popular baby name trends and rising stars to inspire your search for the perfect name in 2025.

1. ’90s & 2000s Throwbacks Are Back

Parents are reaching into the pop-culture vault with nostalgic picks.

Trending names:

Girls: Britney, Shania, Sabrina, Diana

Boys: Aidan, Cody, Justin

2. Lux Names = High-End Vibes

Names that sound like designer labels or luxury goods are gaining steam.

Trending names:

Girls: Tiffany, Emerald, Lux

Boys: Manolo, Laurent, Cash

3. Gender-Neutral with a Soft Side

Short, sweet, and unisex names are winning hearts.

Trending names:

Billie, Scottie, Drew, Frankie, River

4. Nature & Landscape Names

Inspired by the outdoors, these earthy picks feel fresh and grounded.

Trending names:

Cove, Creek, Coast, Rye, Forest, Willow

5. Bird-Inspired Baby Names

Feathered friends are influencing name charts in 2025.

Trending names:

Robin, Raven, Mavis, Dove, Callum

6. Otherworldly & Whimsical Picks

Parents are reaching for the stars with magical, dreamy names.

Trending names:

Cosmo, Juno, Nova, Halo, Zephyr

7. “Safe-Haven” Baby Names

In uncertain times, parents are drawn to comforting, peaceful names.

Trending names:

Clover, Bliss, Sunday, Hope, Haven

8. Celebrity-Influenced Favorites

Stars are still setting trends—names like Golden and Bambi are popping up thanks to celeb babies.

Trending names:

Golden, Chapel, Navy, Whimsy

9. SSA’s Top Names of the Year (2024 Data)

According to the Social Security Administration, these were the most popular names last year:

Girls: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Ava

Boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore, James

10. Rising Stars to Watch

These names aren’t at the top yet, but they’re climbing fast in 2025:

Girls: Eloise, Lottie, Thea, Indigo, Zadie

Boys: Callahan, Ozzy, Atlas, Nico, Bodhi