Relationships

3 Sexy Words Your Partner Wants to Hear

Published on July 2, 2024

3 sexy words people love to hear from their significant other: Tell me more!

So many women I see in couple’s therapy want their man to show interest in them and their inner world.  Generally speaking, men are bad at that.  We often communicate to relay facts or solve problems.  Women are more likely to communicate to connect. It’s relational, versus transactional.

When you say “tell me more” – you’re increasing safety and connection in the relationship for your woman. And there are 3 benefits to the one saying “tell me more.”

  1. You learn more about your partner and their inner world.

  2. You get to just listen. You don’t have the pressure of generating solutions, because typically that’s not what people want anyway.
  3. The more interested you are in your partner… the more connected she will feel…and the more she’ll want to connect with you in other ways, if you know what I’m saying.

No matter which way this goes… man to woman, woman to woman, or any of the other combinations – showing interest and curiosity is a big driver of connection… and the 3 words “tell me more” is great way to do it.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show, Sean Copeland is a licensed mental health therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, Indiana.

