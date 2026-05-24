LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Felix Rosenqvist wins the Indianapolis 500 by the closest margin in history!

3:59PM – Caio Collet Into The Wall With eight laps to go, Caio Collet went skidding into the infield that caused a red flag. JOSEF NEWGARDEN CRASHES COMING TO GREEN! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/CpIwkUM7WD — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026

3:08PM – Josef Newgarden Loses Control Josef Newgarden was running in fourth place on the restart, but got to low and lost control of the wheel and went sliding into the wall. His day is done. JOSEF NEWGARDEN CRASHES COMING TO GREEN! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/CpIwkUM7WD — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026

Weather Causes Red Flag Lightning and rain is in the area. Scott Dixon is leading the race with Alex Palou in second. UPDATE: The 110th Indianapolis 500 is under a red flag for weather conditions at @IMS on Lap 105.



Stay with us on FOX for additional updates. — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026

2.17PM – Alexander Rossi’s Race Comes To An End Alexander Rossi’s engine failed in Pit Road, and he is out of the race. Alexander Rossi's Indy 500 is over. pic.twitter.com/zoCFjmNizJ — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

2:14PM – 100/200 laps turned – Halfway Point We have had 45 lead changes – most in history in the first half of a Indy 500. Love B 105.7? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. 1:57PM – Scott Dixon Fighting For The Lead Scott Dixon made his way up from starting in 10th place. Palou didn’t let him have it for long, and the two have now traded advantages from Lap 65 through Lap 85. Scott Dixon is back in a place he knows well. P1 at the #Indy500!@FOXTV | @foxone pic.twitter.com/QSCLA8C8LZ — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

1:47PM – Conor Daly is racing with a damaged left-side mirror The important one basically; the spotter’s duties will be even more crucial in this car. Conor Daly is driving with a damaged left-side mirror. pic.twitter.com/uoMKBDOqc2 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

1:37PM – Top 5 at Lap 55 Palou

Daly

Malukas

McLaughlin

Newgarden

1:28PM – Ed Carpenter Goes Into The Wall Carpenter was not happy about how the crash happened, he finger pointed toward Takuma Sato. Ed Carpenter into the wall and he's NOT happy. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/YOY79HURuB — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

1:10PM – Ryan Hunter-Reay and Katherine Legge Involved In First Crash At The Indy 500 Hunter-Reay’s car spun and Legge got caught in the crosshairs. Legge swerved to avoid further damage, her attempted double is over. The first caution of the day. Ryan Hunter-Reay spins. Katherine Legge tries to avoid contact. pic.twitter.com/eg3t0tABUO — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

12:59PM – Alex Rossi, Alex Palou Trade Lead Early In Race Alexander Rossi pulled infront of Alex Palou at the start of the Indianapolis 500. They then traded advantages over the first couple opening laps.

The Helicopters are back for pace laps: The Pace Lap for America. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/QAIx1oVD2P — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

Roger Penske directs drivers to start their engines. Roger Penske gives the starting command at the 2026 #Indy500 on FOX and @foxone! Engines are fired! pic.twitter.com/kuAV0J4dBL — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

Jim Cornelison sings, “Back Home in Indiana.” Always incredible. It's "Back Home Again in Indiana."@Anthem_Singer | @PurdueBands pic.twitter.com/2k3ZKSSVhQ — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

Grand marshal Caitlin Clark directs drivers to their cars. LET'S GET THIS #INDY500 STARTED! 😆



Grand Marshal and @GainbridgeLife ambassador @CaitlinClark22 sends the field of 33 to their cars!@IndianaFever | @WNBA pic.twitter.com/ZX9aVE1Bac — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 24, 2026

Jordin Sparks delivers the national anthem. 🇺🇸 @JordinSparks sings the National Anthem before the 2026 Indy 500. pic.twitter.com/GziEIC9a0C — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026