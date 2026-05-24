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LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Listen to the race on 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan. The track is a 2.5-mile oval, so drivers complete 200 laps to reach 500 miles. The race usually lasts about three hours.

Published on May 24, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Felix Rosenqvist wins the Indianapolis 500 by the closest margin in history!

3:59PM – Caio Collet Into The Wall

With eight laps to go, Caio Collet went skidding into the infield that caused a red flag.

3:08PM – Josef Newgarden Loses Control

Josef Newgarden was running in fourth place on the restart, but got to low and lost control of the wheel and went sliding into the wall. His day is done.

Weather Causes Red Flag

Lightning and rain is in the area. Scott Dixon is leading the race with Alex Palou in second. 

2.17PM – Alexander Rossi’s Race Comes To An End

Alexander Rossi’s engine failed in Pit Road, and he is out of the race.

2:14PM – 100/200 laps turned – Halfway Point

We have had 45 lead changes – most in history in the first half of a Indy 500.

1:57PM – Scott Dixon Fighting For The Lead

Scott Dixon made his way up from starting in 10th place. Palou didn’t let him have it for long, and the two have now traded advantages from Lap 65 through Lap 85. 

1:47PM – Conor Daly is racing with a damaged left-side mirror

The important one basically; the spotter’s duties will be even more crucial in this car.

1:37PM – Top 5 at Lap 55

  • Palou
  • Daly
  • Malukas
  • McLaughlin
  • Newgarden

1:28PM – Ed Carpenter Goes Into The Wall

Carpenter was not happy about how the crash happened, he finger pointed toward Takuma Sato. 

1:10PM – Ryan Hunter-Reay and Katherine Legge Involved In First Crash At The Indy 500

Hunter-Reay’s car spun and Legge got caught in the crosshairs. Legge swerved to avoid further damage, her attempted double is over. 

12:59PM – Alex Rossi, Alex Palou Trade Lead Early In Race

Alexander Rossi pulled infront of Alex Palou at the start of the Indianapolis 500. They then traded advantages over the first couple opening laps.

The Helicopters are back for pace laps:

Roger Penske directs drivers to start their engines.

Jim Cornelison sings, “Back Home in Indiana.”

Grand marshal Caitlin Clark directs drivers to their cars. 

Jordin Sparks delivers the national anthem.

How to watch and who’s on the broadcast

Listen to the race on 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Watch: FOX

Betting favorites

  • Alex Palou at 5/2
  • Pato O’Ward at 13/2
  • David Malukas at 8/1

Pole winner

Alex Palou earned pole position for this year’s Indy 500. Alexander Rossi starts alongside him on the front row, and David Malukas starts third.

The article notes that Palou became the first defending Indy 500 winner to take the pole the following year since Hélio Castroneves in 2010.

RELATED | UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

What the racing flags mean

The article gives a quick guide to the main flags:

  • Green: race is on
  • Yellow: caution, slow down
  • Red: stop
  • Black: a specific driver must head to the pits
  • Checkered: race is over

Former winners in this year’s field

There are nine previous Indy 500 winners racing this year, including several repeat champs:

  • Alex Palou
  • Josef Newgarden
  • Marcus Ericsson
  • Hélio Castroneves
  • Takuma Sato
  • Will Power
  • Alexander Rossi
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay
  • Scott Dixon

The article highlights Castroneves as trying to become the first five-time Indy 500 winner.

Rookies in the field

There are four rookies in this year’s race:

  • Jacob Abel
  • Caio Collet
  • Dennis Hauger
  • Mick Schumacher

Collet originally qualified best among the rookies, but a rules violation moved him to the back of the field.

Performers and entertainment

The race-day entertainment includes:

  • Jordin Sparks singing the national anthem
  • Jim Cornelison performing “Back Home Again in Indiana”
  • Switchfoot and Counting Crows on Friday
  • Zedd performing at the Snake Pit on Sunday

Race-day dignitaries

The article says these featured guests will take part:

LIVE UPDATES to the race will start once the race begins.

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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