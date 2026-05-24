LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Felix Rosenqvist wins the Indianapolis 500 by the closest margin in history!
3:59PM – Caio Collet Into The Wall
With eight laps to go, Caio Collet went skidding into the infield that caused a red flag.
JOSEF NEWGARDEN CRASHES COMING TO GREEN! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/CpIwkUM7WD— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026
3:08PM – Josef Newgarden Loses Control
Josef Newgarden was running in fourth place on the restart, but got to low and lost control of the wheel and went sliding into the wall. His day is done.
JOSEF NEWGARDEN CRASHES COMING TO GREEN! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/CpIwkUM7WD— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026
Weather Causes Red Flag
Lightning and rain is in the area. Scott Dixon is leading the race with Alex Palou in second.
UPDATE: The 110th Indianapolis 500 is under a red flag for weather conditions at @IMS on Lap 105.— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026
Stay with us on FOX for additional updates.
2.17PM – Alexander Rossi’s Race Comes To An End
Alexander Rossi’s engine failed in Pit Road, and he is out of the race.
Alexander Rossi's Indy 500 is over. pic.twitter.com/zoCFjmNizJ— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
2:14PM – 100/200 laps turned – Halfway Point
We have had 45 lead changes – most in history in the first half of a Indy 500.
1:57PM – Scott Dixon Fighting For The Lead
Scott Dixon made his way up from starting in 10th place. Palou didn’t let him have it for long, and the two have now traded advantages from Lap 65 through Lap 85.
Scott Dixon is back in a place he knows well. P1 at the #Indy500!@FOXTV | @foxone pic.twitter.com/QSCLA8C8LZ— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
1:47PM – Conor Daly is racing with a damaged left-side mirror
The important one basically; the spotter’s duties will be even more crucial in this car.
Conor Daly is driving with a damaged left-side mirror. pic.twitter.com/uoMKBDOqc2— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
1:37PM – Top 5 at Lap 55
- Palou
- Daly
- Malukas
- McLaughlin
- Newgarden
1:28PM – Ed Carpenter Goes Into The Wall
Carpenter was not happy about how the crash happened, he finger pointed toward Takuma Sato.
Ed Carpenter into the wall and he's NOT happy. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/YOY79HURuB— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
1:10PM – Ryan Hunter-Reay and Katherine Legge Involved In First Crash At The Indy 500
Hunter-Reay’s car spun and Legge got caught in the crosshairs. Legge swerved to avoid further damage, her attempted double is over.
The first caution of the day. Ryan Hunter-Reay spins. Katherine Legge tries to avoid contact. pic.twitter.com/eg3t0tABUO— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
12:59PM – Alex Rossi, Alex Palou Trade Lead Early In Race
Alexander Rossi pulled infront of Alex Palou at the start of the Indianapolis 500. They then traded advantages over the first couple opening laps.
The Helicopters are back for pace laps:
The Pace Lap for America. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/QAIx1oVD2P— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
Roger Penske directs drivers to start their engines.
Roger Penske gives the starting command at the 2026 #Indy500 on FOX and @foxone! Engines are fired! pic.twitter.com/kuAV0J4dBL— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
Jim Cornelison sings, “Back Home in Indiana.”
Always incredible. It's "Back Home Again in Indiana."@Anthem_Singer | @PurdueBands pic.twitter.com/2k3ZKSSVhQ— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
Grand marshal Caitlin Clark directs drivers to their cars.
LET'S GET THIS #INDY500 STARTED! 😆— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 24, 2026
Grand Marshal and @GainbridgeLife ambassador @CaitlinClark22 sends the field of 33 to their cars!@IndianaFever | @WNBA pic.twitter.com/ZX9aVE1Bac
Jordin Sparks delivers the national anthem.
🇺🇸 @JordinSparks sings the National Anthem before the 2026 Indy 500. pic.twitter.com/GziEIC9a0C— INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026
How to watch and who’s on the broadcast
Listen to the race on 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Watch: FOX
Betting favorites
- Alex Palou at 5/2
- Pato O’Ward at 13/2
- David Malukas at 8/1
Pole winner
Alex Palou earned pole position for this year’s Indy 500. Alexander Rossi starts alongside him on the front row, and David Malukas starts third.
The article notes that Palou became the first defending Indy 500 winner to take the pole the following year since Hélio Castroneves in 2010.
RELATED | UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
What the racing flags mean
The article gives a quick guide to the main flags:
- Green: race is on
- Yellow: caution, slow down
- Red: stop
- Black: a specific driver must head to the pits
- Checkered: race is over
Former winners in this year’s field
There are nine previous Indy 500 winners racing this year, including several repeat champs:
- Alex Palou
- Josef Newgarden
- Marcus Ericsson
- Hélio Castroneves
- Takuma Sato
- Will Power
- Alexander Rossi
- Ryan Hunter-Reay
- Scott Dixon
The article highlights Castroneves as trying to become the first five-time Indy 500 winner.
Rookies in the field
There are four rookies in this year’s race:
- Jacob Abel
- Caio Collet
- Dennis Hauger
- Mick Schumacher
Collet originally qualified best among the rookies, but a rules violation moved him to the back of the field.
Performers and entertainment
The race-day entertainment includes:
- Jordin Sparks singing the national anthem
- Jim Cornelison performing “Back Home Again in Indiana”
- Switchfoot and Counting Crows on Friday
- Zedd performing at the Snake Pit on Sunday
Race-day dignitaries
The article says these featured guests will take part:
- Curt Cignetti as honorary pace car driver
- Brendan Fraser as honorary starter
- Caitlin Clark as grand marshal
LIVE UPDATES to the race will start once the race begins.
LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com