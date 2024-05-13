Listen Live
Indianapolis makes the list for most fun cities in America

Published on May 13, 2024

Indianapolis, IN

Source: Kelly Houk / Getty

When choosing a city to visit or live in, people consider various factors like cost, transportation, architecture, culture, and history. But above all, many wonder, “Is it any fun?”

Aerial Golden Hour Cityscape with Tranquil Canal Reflections

Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

To figure out where to cut loose, WalletHub compared 182 cities across entertainment, nightlife, and cost, using 65 key metrics like fitness centers per capita and movie costs.

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The top cities offer adventure and culture plus great meals and wild nights out. However, extreme fun like adventure sports wasn’t factored in.

Each city’s weighted average across all metrics determined its ranking. So, whether you’re seeking a thrilling adventure, a cultural immersion, or a night of partying, there’s a city for you.

Indianapolis 500 Race

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Indianapolis ranked at #39 on the fun list:

Total score: 39.86

– Entertainment and recreation: #64

– Nightlife and parties: #37

– Costs: #38

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

“Known to locals as Indy, this capital city is home to the Indianapolis Colts and the Indianapolis 500. This vibrant city is about so much more than just sports, though. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail weaves through the districts, offering a direct route to quality entertainment, cuisine, art, and activities.”

Aerial Indianapolis Night Cityscape with Illuminated Skyscrapers and River

Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

According to the list, the top 10 cities for fun are:

10. Chicago, Illinois

9. New York, New York

8. Honolulu, Hawaii

7. Austin, Texas

6. San Francisco, California

5. New Orleans, Louisiana

4. Atlanta, Georgia

3. Miami, Florida

2. Orlando, Florida

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

The post Indianapolis makes the list for most fun cities in America appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

